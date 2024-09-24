Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $442.48 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $444.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

