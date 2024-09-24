Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.64

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $81.08, with a volume of 125291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

