Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 2,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Castellum AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

