CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 14.01 ($0.19), with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.50. The firm has a market cap of £208,749.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.