Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $389.43

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $389.43 and last traded at $384.82, with a volume of 1165065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.