CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$814,100.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total transaction of C$814,100.00.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$81.94. 9,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.96.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.