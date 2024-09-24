Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.13. 712,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,260,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CELH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

