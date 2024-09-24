Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 2,529 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.