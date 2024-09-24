Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

