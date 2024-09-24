Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

