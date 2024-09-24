Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.2377 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.