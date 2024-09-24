Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after buying an additional 438,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after buying an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $497.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.95. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

