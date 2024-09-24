Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $313.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $314.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

