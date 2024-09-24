Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 2,751 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWR opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.