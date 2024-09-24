Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCF opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.