Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.78. 81,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 292,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$467.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6213592 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

