Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.40. 2,542,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,679% from the average session volume of 91,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.