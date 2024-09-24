Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,532.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

