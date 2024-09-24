Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to “Strong-Buy”

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

