CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Trading Up 6%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

CIBT Education Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

