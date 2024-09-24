Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Trading Down 3.3%

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.59. Approximately 88,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 366,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0993852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Further Reading

