Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,009,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $2,007,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,489,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,405,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,270,170 shares of company stock worth $24,232,346. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

