Citigroup Trims Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Target Price to $10.00

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OKLO. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

OKLO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,131,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,420. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oklo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

