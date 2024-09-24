Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.1%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $71.77. 3,600,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,264,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

