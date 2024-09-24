Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.31. 69,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 116,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 65.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$420.10 million, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.62.

About Colonial Coal International

(Get Free Report)

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.