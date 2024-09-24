Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $393.29

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $393.29 and last traded at $388.61, with a volume of 4904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after buying an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $41,302,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

