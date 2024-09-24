Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

