Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $803.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $937.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

