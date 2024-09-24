Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of SID traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,601. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

