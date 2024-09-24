Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of SID traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,601. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.03.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.