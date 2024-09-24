Comparing Vale (NYSE:VALE) & Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vale alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 23.07% 22.23% 9.71% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vale and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 4 7 0 2.64 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.11%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 186.00%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Vale.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $42.06 billion 1.18 $7.98 billion $1.81 6.11 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.36

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.