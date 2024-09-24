comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 18,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. comScore has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

