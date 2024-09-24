ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $860,398,000 after purchasing an additional 191,519 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,079,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,594,000 after purchasing an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

COP stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

