Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Purchases 350,000 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $7,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,523,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

CRBP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

