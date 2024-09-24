COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Stock Price Up 20.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.