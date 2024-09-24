COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Stock Price Up 20.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.