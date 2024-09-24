Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £20,029.40 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,658 ($62.37), for a total value of £20,029.40 ($26,820.30).

Mark Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($60.51), for a total value of £370,422.43 ($496,012.90).

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of CWK traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,660 ($62.40). The stock had a trading volume of 157,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,938. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,392 ($45.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,835 ($64.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,228.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,564.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,387.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

