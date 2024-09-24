Creightons (LON:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.44), with a volume of 142785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

Creightons Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25. The company has a market cap of £22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Creightons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Creightons

About Creightons

In other news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total value of £2,795,000 ($3,742,635.24). Company insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

