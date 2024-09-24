CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. 36,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

CRH Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

