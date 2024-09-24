Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.75

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 8900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.