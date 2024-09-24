Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Down 0%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.31. Approximately 209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.