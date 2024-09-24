CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Announces Dividend of $0.34

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPC stock traded down 0.37 on Tuesday, reaching 21.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is 21.77 and its 200 day moving average is 21.62. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a one year low of 21.10 and a one year high of 21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.