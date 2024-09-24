CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lowered by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 5.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

