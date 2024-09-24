Dan Fitzsimons Sells 8,895 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Fitzsimons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. 2,345,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,975. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

