DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.84. Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 42,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

DATA Communications Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$157.08 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.96.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.45469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

