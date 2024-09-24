DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DBVT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,432. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

