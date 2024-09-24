DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,743 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.34% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.