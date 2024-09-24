Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 1.9 %

Diageo stock opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.61%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

