Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Down 28.4%

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 28.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.40). 124,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 26,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.35).

Dialight Stock Down 28.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.34. The company has a market capitalization of £71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Blair acquired 23,948 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £49,572.36 ($66,379.70). Insiders acquired a total of 48,609 shares of company stock valued at $9,511,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

