Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 109,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 30,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of C$6.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0080623 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

