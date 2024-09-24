Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director L’quentus Thomas Sells 250 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.86. 2,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,124. The stock has a market cap of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.