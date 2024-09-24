Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 1,088,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 116,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.73.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

